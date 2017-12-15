FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says land reform irreversible
December 15, 2017 / 4:15 PM / Updated a day ago

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says land reform irreversible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa reassured supporters on Friday at a party congress that those who repossessed land from white farmers in a programme spearheaded by deposed leader Robert Mugabe would keep the land.

Land is an emotive issue in the southern African nation after the violent invasion of white-owned farms in 2000 by supporters of former president Mugabe, who defended the seizures as a necessary redress of colonial-era imbalances.

The seizures sent the agricultural sector -- the mainstay of Zimbabwe’s economy, once one of Africa’s most promising -- into a tail-spin, triggering a broader slump that saw GDP almost halve between 2000 and 2008.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by James Macharia

