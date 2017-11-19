FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe ruling party to kick out Mugabe today - war vets leader
November 19, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 2 days ago

Zimbabwe ruling party to kick out Mugabe today - war vets leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will remove 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as its leader at a special meeting of its central committee on Sunday and kick him out, the head of the powerful liberation war veterans said.

Chris Mutsvangwa, who has led the campaign to oust Zimbabwe’s ruler of the last 37 years, said the meeting would also reinstate ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and remove Mugabe’s wife, Grace, as head of the ZANU-PF Women’s League.

“We are going all the way,” Mutsvangwa told Reuters as he headed into the meeting, adding that Mugabe should just resign and leave the country. “He’s trying to bargain for a dignified exit but he should just smell the coffee and gap it.” (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

