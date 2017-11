HARARE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was fired as leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party on Sunday and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide Mugabe’s fate told Reuters.

“He has been expelled,” one of delegates told Reuters. “Mnangagwa is our new leader.” Three other delegates confirmed Mugabe’s dismissal. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Joe Brock; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)