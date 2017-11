HARARE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe should be removed as the country’s leader and as first secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party, the Secretary-General of Zimbabwe’s War Veterans Association, Victor Matemadanda, said on Wednesday.

Matemadanda added at a news conference that a military takeover earlier on Wednesday was for the good of Zimbabwe. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Joe Brock)