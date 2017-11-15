Zimbabwe's Mugabe told Zuma he was confined to home but fine: S.African presidency

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma spoke to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday, and Mugabe told Zuma that he was confined to his home but that he was fine, the South African presidency said in a statement.

The presidency added that Zuma, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community, was sending special envoys to Zimbabwe to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force, which has seized power in Harare. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)