S.Africa's Zuma says Zimbabwe takeover should not lead to unconstitutional govt

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma expressed hope on Wednesday that there would not be unconstitutional changes of government in Zimbabwe after the military seized power in Harare.

Zuma also called for the Zimbabwean government and army to resolve their differences amicably and said the Southern African Development Community, on whose behalf Zuma was speaking, was ready to help resolve the impasse in Zimbabwe. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)