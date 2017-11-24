South Africa's Zuma congratulates Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa on swearing-in

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa as he was sworn in as Zimbabwean president on Friday and said he hoped Mnangagwa would steer his country successfully through the transition from Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Zuma’s comments were the first he has made in public since Mnangagwa emerged as the new leader of Zimbabwe following a military intervention against Mugabe.

He made them at talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in South Africa’s capital Pretoria. Lourenco was paying a state visit to South Africa that had been previously scheduled. The two leaders did not attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration in Harare.