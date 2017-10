BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Malaysia’s DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Friday Li Chun Rong has been nominated to run Malaysian automaker Proton Holdings Bhd’s global operations as part of a broader management reshuffle.

Li had previously worked for major automakers such as Honda Motor Co, Kia Motors Corp and China Dongfeng Motor Group, Geely and DRB-Hicom said in a joint statement.