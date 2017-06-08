FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online pharmacy Zur Rose aims to raise at least 200 mln SFR in 2017 IPO
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 8, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 2 months ago

Online pharmacy Zur Rose aims to raise at least 200 mln SFR in 2017 IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said Thursday it plans to raise at least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for its DocMorris operation in Germany.

With its plan, Zur Rose would be the second Swiss pharmacy group this year after Galenica Sante to list shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

UBS and Berenberg are joint global coordinators und joint bookrunners, with Zuercher Kantonalbank mandated as co-lead manager. ($1 = 0.9646 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

