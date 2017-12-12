FACTBOX-Australia's great life insurance sell-off

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Recent Australian life insurance sales (ranked by deal value)

*CommInsure (2017) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s biggest lender, sells its life insurance unit to Hong Kong-based AIA Group for A$3.8 billion ($3.1 billion).

*OnePath (2017) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group sells its life insurance business to Zurich Insurance for A$2.85 billion.

*MLC (2016) - National Australia Bank, the country’s third-largest lender, sells 80 percent of its life insurance unit to Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance Co for A$2.4 billion.

*Macquarie Group (2016) - Australia’s biggest investment bank sells its life insurance arm to Zurich for an undisclosed amount estimated by analysts to be A$300 million.

*Insurance Australia Group (2017) - In a reinsurance deal, IAG agrees to share 12.5 percent of premiums and costs with Germany’s Munich Re, Germany’s Hannover Re and Swiss Re. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)