ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said on Wednesday the president of its North America Alternative Markets unit, Kathleen Savio, will replace Mike Foley as chief executive of Zurich North America.

Foley will retire from Zurich after a decade as North America CEO, Zurich said in statement. The change will take effect on Jan. 1. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Adrian Croft)