6 days ago
Zynerba's cannabis-based gel for epilepsy fails study
August 7, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 6 days ago

Zynerba's cannabis-based gel for epilepsy fails study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals said on Monday its experimental synthetic cannabis-based gel failed to induce a statistically significant reduction in seizures in a mid-stage study involving epilepsy patients.

Zynerba's ZYN002 gel is being studied in adults who have epilepsy with focal seizures.

It is also being studied in osteoarthritis patients and in children with Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

