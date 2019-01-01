Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

ALL / AOA
1.2911
Data as of05:42 GMT
Day High
1.2927
Day Low
1.2806
Bid
1.2911
Offer
1.2922
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3117 1.3227 1.3117 -0.60% 1.3117 1.3119
GBP/EUR 1.1149 1.1242 1.1149 -0.72% 1.1149 1.1155
USD/EUR 0.85000 0.85160 0.84910 -0.12% 0.85000 0.85030
GBP/JPY 149.48 150.08 149.48 -0.13% 149.48 149.54
GBP/CHF 1.2975 1.3027 1.2977 -0.15% 1.2975 1.2981
GBP/AUD 1.6877 1.6962 1.6877 -0.14% 1.6877 1.6884
Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,530.64 + 6.19 +0.08%
DAX 13,025.55 + 22.41 +0.17%
CAC 40 5,398.63 + 11.82 +0.22%
TR Europe 184.39 -0.02 -0.01%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3117 -0.60%
GBP/EUR 1.1149 -0.72%
EUR/USD 1.1761 +0.12%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.30 -3.40 -0.27%
Oil 52.00 +0.10 +0.19%
Corn 350.75 -0.50 -0.14%
Currency

US Currency

European Currencies

Asian Currencies

Economic News

