Exchange Rate
ALL / CHF
0.0080
Data as of11:12 GMT
Day High
0.0080
Day Low
0.0079
Bid
0.0080
Offer
0.0079
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|GBP/USD
|1.3117
|1.3227
|1.3114
|-0.60%
|1.3117
|1.3119
|GBP/EUR
|1.1149
|1.1242
|1.1151
|-0.72%
|1.1149
|1.1155
|USD/EUR
|0.85000
|0.85160
|0.84910
|-0.12%
|0.85000
|0.85030
|GBP/JPY
|149.48
|150.08
|149.46
|-0.13%
|149.48
|149.54
|GBP/CHF
|1.2975
|1.3027
|1.2977
|-0.15%
|1.2975
|1.2981
|GBP/AUD
|1.6877
|1.6962
|1.6877
|-0.14%
|1.6877
|1.6884
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
- Sectors
|FTSE 100
|7,530.94
|+ 6.49
|+0.09%
|DAX
|13,021.66
|+ 18.52
|+0.14%
|CAC 40
|5,395.21
|+ 8.40
|+0.16%
|TR Europe
|184.37
|-0.04
|-0.02%
|DOW
|23,456.06
|+ 182.10
|+0.78%
|S&P 500
|2,569.44
|+ 4.46
|+0.17%
|NASDAQ
|6,601.75
|+ 14.92
|+0.23%
|TR US Index
|228.80
|+ 0.31
|+0.14%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.21%
|Basic Materials
|+0.16%
|Industrials
|+0.38%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.22%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.46%
|Financials
|+0.38%
|Healthcare
|-0.59%
|Technology
|+0.31%
|Telecoms
|-0.03%
|Utilities
|-0.29%
