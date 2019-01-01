Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

BHD / AOA
437.8330
Data as of04:45 BST
Day High
438.6820
Day Low
437.8330
Bid
437.8330
Offer
441.3550
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3120 1.3227 1.3114 -0.58% 1.3120 1.3124
GBP/EUR 1.1154 1.1242 1.1151 -0.68% 1.1154 1.1160
USD/EUR 0.85010 0.85160 0.84910 -0.11% 0.85010 0.85030
GBP/JPY 149.49 150.08 149.46 -0.12% 149.49 149.55
GBP/CHF 1.2978 1.3027 1.2977 -0.13% 1.2978 1.2985
GBP/AUD 1.6877 1.6962 1.6869 -0.14% 1.6877 1.6884
Market Indices

FTSE 100 7,532.25 + 7.80 +0.10%
DAX 13,024.31 + 21.17 +0.16%
CAC 40 5,396.80 + 9.99 +0.19%
TR Europe 184.44 + 0.03 +0.02%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3120 -0.58%
GBP/EUR 1.1154 -0.68%
EUR/USD 1.1760 +0.11%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.30 -3.40 -0.27%
Oil 51.85 -0.05 -0.10%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
