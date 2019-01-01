Edition:
BOB / JPY
16.7314
Data as of03:16 GMT
Day High
16.7708
Day Low
16.6608
Bid
16.7314
Offer
16.3566
Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3120 1.3227 1.3114 -0.58% 1.3120 1.3124
GBP/EUR 1.1153 1.1242 1.1151 -0.69% 1.1153 1.1155
USD/EUR 0.85010 0.85160 0.84910 -0.11% 0.85010 0.85020
GBP/JPY 149.45 150.08 149.45 -0.15% 149.45 149.47
GBP/CHF 1.2977 1.3027 1.2977 -0.14% 1.2977 1.2979
GBP/AUD 1.6868 1.6962 1.6869 -0.20% 1.6868 1.6872
Market Indices

FTSE 100 7,533.87 + 9.42 +0.13%
DAX 13,022.92 + 19.78 +0.15%
CAC 40 5,397.66 + 10.85 +0.20%
TR Europe 184.35 -0.06 -0.03%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3120 -0.58%
GBP/EUR 1.1153 -0.69%
EUR/USD 1.1762 +0.13%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.30 -3.40 -0.27%
Oil 51.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 350.75 -0.50 -0.14%
