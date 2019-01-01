Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

BRL / PKR
30.1350
Data as of04:44 GMT
Day High
30.1350
Day Low
30.1350
Bid
30.1350
Offer
30.1580
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3120 1.3227 1.3114 -0.58% 1.3120 1.3124
GBP/EUR 1.1153 1.1242 1.1151 -0.69% 1.1153 1.1155
USD/EUR 0.85010 0.85160 0.84910 -0.11% 0.85010 0.85020
GBP/JPY 149.45 150.08 149.45 -0.15% 149.45 149.47
GBP/CHF 1.2977 1.3027 1.2977 -0.14% 1.2977 1.2979
GBP/AUD 1.6868 1.6962 1.6869 -0.20% 1.6868 1.6872
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,533.75 + 9.30 +0.12%
DAX 13,024.93 + 21.79 +0.17%
CAC 40 5,399.04 + 12.23 +0.23%
TR Europe 184.37 -0.04 -0.02%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3120 -0.58%
GBP/EUR 1.1153 -0.69%
EUR/USD 1.1762 +0.13%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.30 -3.40 -0.27%
Oil 52.10 +0.20 +0.39%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
» All Commodities

Currency

» More Currency News

US Currency

» More US Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

Economic News

» More Economic News