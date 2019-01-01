Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

CAD / USD
0.7902
Data as of12:40 BST
Day High
0.7923
Day Low
0.7894
Bid
0.7902
Offer
0.7905
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3170 1.3227 1.3167 -0.20% 1.3170 1.3171
GBP/EUR 1.1196 1.1242 1.1196 -0.30% 1.1196 1.1200
USD/EUR 0.85010 0.85160 0.84960 -0.11% 0.85010 0.85030
GBP/JPY 149.77 150.07 149.60 +0.07% 149.77 149.82
GBP/CHF 1.2999 1.3027 1.2990 +0.03% 1.2999 1.3006
GBP/AUD 1.6913 1.6962 1.6898 +0.07% 1.6913 1.6925
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,523.33 -1.12 -0.01%
DAX 13,024.36 + 21.22 +0.16%
CAC 40 5,402.82 + 16.01 +0.30%
TR Europe 184.61 + 0.20 +0.11%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3170 -0.20%
GBP/EUR 1.1196 -0.30%
EUR/USD 1.1761 +0.12%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 52.26 +0.36 +0.69%
Corn 350.25 -1.00 -0.28%
» All Commodities

Currency

» More Currency News

US Currency

» More US Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

» More Asian Currencies News

Economic News

» More Economic News