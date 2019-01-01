Currencies Quote
Exchange Rate
CAD / USD
0.7902
Data as of12:40 BST
Day High
0.7923
Day Low
0.7894
Bid
0.7902
Offer
0.7905
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|GBP/USD
|1.3170
|1.3227
|1.3167
|-0.20%
|1.3170
|1.3171
|GBP/EUR
|1.1196
|1.1242
|1.1196
|-0.30%
|1.1196
|1.1200
|USD/EUR
|0.85010
|0.85160
|0.84960
|-0.11%
|0.85010
|0.85030
|GBP/JPY
|149.77
|150.07
|149.60
|+0.07%
|149.77
|149.82
|GBP/CHF
|1.2999
|1.3027
|1.2990
|+0.03%
|1.2999
|1.3006
|GBP/AUD
|1.6913
|1.6962
|1.6898
|+0.07%
|1.6913
|1.6925
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
- Sectors
|FTSE 100
|7,523.33
|-1.12
|-0.01%
|DAX
|13,024.36
|+ 21.22
|+0.16%
|CAC 40
|5,402.82
|+ 16.01
|+0.30%
|TR Europe
|184.61
|+ 0.20
|+0.11%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.20%
|Basic Materials
|-0.03%
|Industrials
|+0.09%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.08%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.08%
|Financials
|+0.09%
|Healthcare
|+0.02%
|Technology
|-0.01%
|Telecoms
|+0.16%
|Utilities
|+0.09%
- FOREX-Kiwi dollar hits 5-month lows after Labour government sets out policies
- FOREX-Dollar inches lower as attention turns to Fed leadership
- FOREX-Dollar edges down as attention turns to Fed leadership
- FOREX-Dollar hits three-month peak vs yen after Abe party's win
- FOREX-Dollar hits three-month high vs yen after Abe party's win
- UK hoping for swift agreement on Brexit transition framework - PM May's spokesman
- UK's Hammond says will continue plans to cut deficit
- Putin sees Russia's budget deficit at less than 1 pct in 2019
- UK economy approaching full capacity, says finance minister Hammond
- Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation highest since March
- GLOBAL MARKETS-European yields climb ahead of ECB, NZ$ hits five-month low
- EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks at 2-week lows, Turkish assets rebound
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near recent highs; NZ$ at 5-month lows
- Morning News Call - India, October 24
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street closes lower, Treasury prices higher
- UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
- UK's Pendragon warns on profit, blames weak demand for new cars
- PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 23
- Iraq's Kurdistan oil exports at 216,000 bpd -shipping source
- UPDATE 1-UK Q3 retail sales growth weakest in 4 years as inflation bites