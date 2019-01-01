Edition:
CLP / AOA
0.2459
Data as of04:55 BST
Day High
0.2466
Day Low
0.2459
Bid
0.2459
Offer
0.2477
Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3123 1.3227 1.3114 -0.55% 1.3123 1.3126
GBP/EUR 1.1153 1.1242 1.1151 -0.69% 1.1153 1.1158
USD/EUR 0.84990 0.85160 0.84910 -0.13% 0.84990 0.85010
GBP/JPY 149.52 150.08 149.46 -0.10% 149.52 149.57
GBP/CHF 1.2980 1.3027 1.2977 -0.12% 1.2980 1.2984
GBP/AUD 1.6868 1.6962 1.6868 -0.20% 1.6868 1.6876
Market Indices

FTSE 100 7,531.34 + 6.89 +0.09%
DAX 13,023.37 + 20.23 +0.16%
CAC 40 5,399.39 + 12.58 +0.23%
TR Europe 184.35 -0.06 -0.03%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3123 -0.55%
GBP/EUR 1.1153 -0.69%
EUR/USD 1.1764 +0.14%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.30 -3.40 -0.27%
Oil 52.16 +0.26 +0.50%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Currency

US Currency

European Currencies

Asian Currencies

Economic News

