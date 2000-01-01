Edition:
United Kingdom

DKK / GBP
0.1196
Data as of08:14 BST
Day High
0.1196
Day Low
0.1195
Bid
0.1196
Offer
0.1196
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3189 1.3227 1.3182 -0.05% 1.3189 1.3193
GBP/EUR 1.1215 1.1242 1.1211 -0.13% 1.1215 1.1217
USD/EUR 0.85030 0.85160 0.84960 -0.08% 0.85030 0.85030
GBP/JPY 149.71 150.07 149.60 +0.03% 149.71 149.79
GBP/CHF 1.2989 1.3027 1.2989 -0.05% 1.2989 1.2993
GBP/AUD 1.6931 1.6960 1.6898 +0.18% 1.6931 1.6936
Market Indices

FTSE 100 7,521.99 -2.46 -0.03%
DAX 13,027.12 + 23.98 +0.18%
CAC 40 5,395.63 + 8.82 +0.16%
TR Europe 184.53 + 0.12 +0.07%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3189 -0.05%
GBP/EUR 1.1215 -0.13%
EUR/USD 1.1753 +0.05%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.63 -0.27 -0.52%
Corn 351.00 -0.25 -0.07%
