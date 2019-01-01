Edition:
EUR / ILS
4.1122
Data as of10:00 BST
Day High
4.1165
Day Low
4.1024
Bid
4.1122
Offer
4.1156
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3122 1.3227 1.3114 -0.56% 1.3122 1.3124
GBP/EUR 1.1152 1.1242 1.1151 -0.69% 1.1152 1.1155
USD/EUR 0.84980 0.85160 0.84910 -0.14% 0.84980 0.85000
GBP/JPY 149.49 150.08 149.46 -0.12% 149.49 149.52
GBP/CHF 1.2976 1.3027 1.2976 -0.15% 1.2976 1.2984
GBP/AUD 1.6862 1.6962 1.6867 -0.23% 1.6862 1.6873
FTSE 100 7,526.54 + 2.09 +0.03%
DAX 13,013.19 + 10.05 +0.08%
CAC 40 5,394.80 + 7.99 +0.15%
TR Europe 184.37 -0.04 -0.02%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3122 -0.56%
GBP/EUR 1.1152 -0.69%
EUR/USD 1.1765 +0.15%
Commodities

Gold 1,273.80 -3.90 -0.31%
Oil 52.41 +0.51 +0.98%
Corn 350.75 -0.50 -0.14%
