Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

EUR / SEK
9.6333
Data as of09:30 BST
Day High
9.6414
Day Low
9.6321
Bid
9.6333
Offer
9.6405
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3194 1.3227 1.3182 -0.02% 1.3194 1.3200
GBP/EUR 1.1217 1.1242 1.1211 -0.12% 1.1217 1.1224
USD/EUR 0.85020 0.85160 0.84960 -0.09% 0.85020 0.85030
GBP/JPY 149.92 150.07 149.60 +0.17% 149.92 150.03
GBP/CHF 1.2996 1.3027 1.2992 +0.01% 1.2996 1.3006
GBP/AUD 1.6952 1.6956 1.6898 +0.30% 1.6952 1.6964
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,520.03 -4.42 -0.06%
DAX 12,997.69 -5.45 -0.04%
CAC 40 5,396.90 + 10.09 +0.19%
TR Europe 184.55 + 0.14 +0.08%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3194 -0.02%
GBP/EUR 1.1217 -0.12%
EUR/USD 1.1759 +0.10%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.82 -0.08 -0.15%
Corn 351.00 -0.25 -0.07%
» All Commodities

Currency

» More Currency News

US Currency

» More US Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

Economic News

» More Economic News