Currencies Quote
Follow Currencies
Topics also related to Currencies:
Exchange Rate
FJD / CHF
0.4549
Data as of04:26 GMT
Day High
0.4848
Day Low
0.4546
Bid
0.4549
Offer
0.4702
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Currency Converter
* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid
Currencies Chart
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|GBP/USD
|1.3117
|1.3227
|1.3114
|-0.60%
|1.3117
|1.3120
|GBP/EUR
|1.1150
|1.1242
|1.1150
|-0.71%
|1.1150
|1.1155
|USD/EUR
|0.85010
|0.85160
|0.84910
|-0.11%
|0.85010
|0.85020
|GBP/JPY
|149.46
|150.08
|149.46
|-0.14%
|149.46
|149.53
|GBP/CHF
|1.2983
|1.3027
|1.2977
|-0.09%
|1.2983
|1.2987
|GBP/AUD
|1.6862
|1.6962
|1.6865
|-0.23%
|1.6862
|1.6872
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
- Sectors
|FTSE 100
|7,526.54
|+ 2.09
|+0.03%
|DAX
|13,013.19
|+ 10.05
|+0.08%
|CAC 40
|5,394.80
|+ 7.99
|+0.15%
|TR Europe
|184.37
|-0.04
|-0.02%
|DOW
|23,464.29
|+ 190.33
|+0.82%
|S&P 500
|2,569.91
|+ 4.93
|+0.19%
|NASDAQ
|6,603.92
|+ 17.09
|+0.26%
|TR US Index
|228.95
|+ 0.46
|+0.20%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.31%
|Basic Materials
|+0.23%
|Industrials
|+0.37%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.17%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.42%
|Financials
|+0.36%
|Healthcare
|-0.50%
|Technology
|+0.34%
|Telecoms
|+0.01%
|Utilities
|-0.29%
- FOREX-U.S. dollar steady, New Zealand currency hits 5-month low
- FOREX-Central bank review sends Kiwi to 5-month lows
- FOREX-Kiwi dollar hits 5-month lows after Labour government sets out policies
- FOREX-Dollar inches lower as attention turns to Fed leadership
- FOREX-Dollar edges down as attention turns to Fed leadership
- CEE MARKETS-Central bank comments boost Czech crown, hit forint
- UPDATE 1-UK's Hammond eyes "measured" approach to November budget
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields grind higher, Caterpillar smashes forecasts
- UPDATE 1-Euro zone inflation expectations hit 7-month high
- UPDATE 1-UK sees swift agreement on Brexit transition framework - PM's spokesman
- UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
- UK's Pendragon warns on profit, blames weak demand for new cars
- PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 23
- Iraq's Kurdistan oil exports at 216,000 bpd -shipping source
- UPDATE 1-UK Q3 retail sales growth weakest in 4 years as inflation bites