Exchange Rate
GBP / MXN
25.1960
Data as of15:10 BST
Day High
25.3092
Day Low
25.1332
Bid
25.1960
Offer
25.2015
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|GBP/USD
|1.3155
|1.3227
|1.3147
|-0.31%
|1.3155
|1.3156
|GBP/EUR
|1.1179
|1.1242
|1.1179
|-0.45%
|1.1179
|1.1182
|USD/EUR
|0.84980
|0.85160
|0.84960
|-0.14%
|0.84980
|0.85000
|GBP/JPY
|149.65
|150.08
|149.60
|-0.01%
|149.65
|149.69
|GBP/CHF
|1.2995
|1.3027
|1.2990
|+0.00%
|1.2995
|1.3001
|GBP/AUD
|1.6894
|1.6962
|1.6894
|-0.04%
|1.6894
|1.6897
|FTSE 100
|7,512.00
|-12.45
|-0.17%
|DAX
|13,002.36
|-0.78
|-0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,386.25
|-0.56
|-0.01%
|TR Europe
|184.23
|-0.18
|-0.10%
|DOW
|23,446.79
|+ 172.83
|+0.74%
|S&P 500
|2,567.90
|+ 2.92
|+0.11%
|NASDAQ
|6,596.04
|+ 9.21
|+0.14%
|TR US Index
|228.82
|+ 0.33
|+0.14%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
|Energy
|+0.54%
|Basic Materials
|+0.13%
|Industrials
|+0.44%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.21%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.40%
|Financials
|+0.38%
|Healthcare
|-0.85%
|Technology
|+0.22%
|Telecoms
|-0.05%
|Utilities
|-0.14%
