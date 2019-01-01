Edition:
Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

GBP / SEK
10.7875
Data as of15:10 BST
Day High
10.8372
Day Low
10.7875
Bid
10.7875
Offer
10.7923
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3155 1.3227 1.3147 -0.31% 1.3155 1.3156
GBP/EUR 1.1179 1.1242 1.1179 -0.45% 1.1179 1.1182
USD/EUR 0.84980 0.85160 0.84960 -0.14% 0.84980 0.85000
GBP/JPY 149.65 150.08 149.60 -0.01% 149.65 149.69
GBP/CHF 1.2995 1.3027 1.2990 +0.00% 1.2995 1.3001
GBP/AUD 1.6894 1.6962 1.6894 -0.04% 1.6894 1.6897
FTSE 100 7,512.00 -12.45 -0.17%
DAX 13,002.36 -0.78 -0.01%
CAC 40 5,386.25 -0.56 -0.01%
TR Europe 184.21 -0.20 -0.11%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3155 -0.31%
GBP/EUR 1.1179 -0.45%
EUR/USD 1.1765 +0.15%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.30 -3.40 -0.27%
Oil 52.18 +0.28 +0.54%
Corn 352.25 +1.00 +0.28%
