GBP / THB
43.7880
Data as of07:09 BST
Day High
43.8610
Day Low
43.7710
Bid
43.7880
Offer
43.8180
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|GBP/USD
|1.3214
|1.3227
|1.3193
|+0.14%
|1.3214
|1.3216
|GBP/EUR
|1.1233
|1.1242
|1.1229
|+0.03%
|1.1233
|1.1240
|USD/EUR
|0.85010
|0.85130
|0.84960
|-0.11%
|0.85010
|0.85040
|GBP/JPY
|150.02
|150.07
|149.60
|+0.23%
|150.02
|150.11
|GBP/CHF
|1.3023
|1.3027
|1.2997
|+0.22%
|1.3023
|1.3031
|GBP/AUD
|1.6931
|1.6931
|1.6898
|+0.18%
|1.6931
|1.6941
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|--
|--%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|184.67
|+ 0.26
|+0.14%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,153.16
|-152.72
|-0.54%
|Sensex
|32,610.89
|+ 104.17
|+0.32%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.04%
|Basic Materials
|+0.13%
|Industrials
|+0.14%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.08%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.02%
|Financials
|+0.07%
|Healthcare
|+0.05%
|Technology
|+0.04%
|Telecoms
|+0.21%
|Utilities
|+0.12%
