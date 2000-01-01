Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

GBP / THB
43.7880
Data as of07:09 BST
Day High
43.8610
Day Low
43.7710
Bid
43.7880
Offer
43.8180
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3214 1.3227 1.3193 +0.14% 1.3214 1.3216
GBP/EUR 1.1233 1.1242 1.1229 +0.03% 1.1233 1.1240
USD/EUR 0.85010 0.85130 0.84960 -0.11% 0.85010 0.85040
GBP/JPY 150.02 150.07 149.60 +0.23% 150.02 150.11
GBP/CHF 1.3023 1.3027 1.2997 +0.22% 1.3023 1.3031
GBP/AUD 1.6931 1.6931 1.6898 +0.18% 1.6931 1.6941
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 -- --%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.67 + 0.26 +0.14%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3214 +0.14%
GBP/EUR 1.1233 +0.03%
EUR/USD 1.1760 +0.11%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.95 +0.05 +0.10%
Corn 351.50 +0.25 +0.07%
» All Commodities

Currency

» More Currency News

US Currency

» More US Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

Economic News

» More Economic News