Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

GBP / ZAR
18.0590
Data as of14:20 BST
Day High
18.1369
Day Low
18.0338
Bid
18.0590
Offer
18.0669
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3155 1.3227 1.3147 -0.31% 1.3155 1.3159
GBP/EUR 1.1182 1.1242 1.1184 -0.43% 1.1182 1.1190
USD/EUR 0.85010 0.85160 0.84960 -0.11% 0.85010 0.85030
GBP/JPY 149.70 150.08 149.60 +0.02% 149.70 149.79
GBP/CHF 1.2992 1.3027 1.2990 -0.02% 1.2992 1.3001
GBP/AUD 1.6896 1.6962 1.6896 -0.03% 1.6896 1.6905
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,516.73 -7.72 -0.10%
DAX 13,005.14 + 2.00 +0.02%
CAC 40 5,388.94 + 2.13 +0.04%
TR Europe 184.44 + 0.03 +0.02%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3155 -0.31%
GBP/EUR 1.1182 -0.43%
EUR/USD 1.1760 +0.11%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.30 -3.40 -0.27%
Oil 52.25 +0.35 +0.67%
Corn 350.75 -0.50 -0.14%
» All Commodities

Currency

» More Currency News

US Currency

» More US Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

» More Asian Currencies News

Economic News

» More Economic News