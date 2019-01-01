Edition:
HKD / ISK
13.5060
Day High
13.5260
Day Low
13.5420
Bid
13.5060
Offer
13.5450
Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3117 1.3227 1.3114 -0.60% 1.3117 1.3120
GBP/EUR 1.1150 1.1242 1.1150 -0.71% 1.1150 1.1155
USD/EUR 0.85010 0.85160 0.84910 -0.11% 0.85010 0.85020
GBP/JPY 149.46 150.08 149.46 -0.14% 149.46 149.53
GBP/CHF 1.2983 1.3027 1.2977 -0.09% 1.2983 1.2987
GBP/AUD 1.6862 1.6962 1.6862 -0.23% 1.6862 1.6872
FTSE 100 7,526.54 + 2.09 +0.03%
DAX 13,013.19 + 10.05 +0.08%
CAC 40 5,394.80 + 7.99 +0.15%
TR Europe 184.37 -0.04 -0.02%
GBP/USD 1.3117 -0.60%
GBP/EUR 1.1150 -0.71%
EUR/USD 1.1762 +0.13%
Gold 1,273.80 -3.90 -0.31%
Oil 52.42 +0.52 +1.00%
Corn 350.50 -0.75 -0.21%
