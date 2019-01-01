Edition:
United Kingdom

INR / EUR
0.0131
Data as of12:20 BST
Day High
0.0131
Day Low
0.0131
Bid
0.0131
Offer
0.0131
Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3187 1.3227 1.3167 -0.07% 1.3187 1.3188
GBP/EUR 1.1205 1.1242 1.1202 -0.22% 1.1205 1.1207
USD/EUR 0.84970 0.85160 0.84960 -0.15% 0.84970 0.84980
GBP/JPY 149.91 150.07 149.60 +0.16% 149.91 149.96
GBP/CHF 1.3005 1.3027 1.2990 +0.08% 1.3005 1.3011
GBP/AUD 1.6930 1.6962 1.6898 +0.17% 1.6930 1.6936
FTSE 100 7,525.59 + 1.14 +0.02%
DAX 13,022.83 + 19.69 +0.15%
CAC 40 5,400.74 + 13.93 +0.26%
TR Europe 184.67 + 0.26 +0.14%
GBP/USD 1.3187 -0.07%
GBP/EUR 1.1205 -0.22%
EUR/USD 1.1767 +0.17%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 52.32 +0.42 +0.81%
Corn 350.25 -1.00 -0.28%
