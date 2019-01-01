Edition:
United Kingdom

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

KWD / ALL
398.1720
Data as of21:59 BST
Day High
--
Day Low
--
Bid
398.1720
Offer
402.0580
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3120 1.3227 1.3114 -0.58% 1.3120 1.3121
GBP/EUR 1.1151 1.1242 1.1150 -0.70% 1.1151 1.1154
USD/EUR 0.84990 0.85160 0.84910 -0.13% 0.84990 0.85010
GBP/JPY 149.48 150.08 149.43 -0.13% 149.48 149.5
GBP/CHF 1.2986 1.3027 1.2977 -0.07% 1.2986 1.2990
GBP/AUD 1.6866 1.6962 1.6865 -0.21% 1.6866 1.6874
Market Indices

FTSE 100 7,526.54 + 2.09 +0.03%
DAX 13,013.19 + 10.05 +0.08%
CAC 40 5,394.80 + 7.99 +0.15%
TR Europe 184.29 -0.12 -0.07%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3120 -0.58%
GBP/EUR 1.1151 -0.70%
EUR/USD 1.1764 +0.14%
Commodities

Gold 1,273.80 -3.90 -0.31%
Oil 52.44 +0.54 +1.04%
Corn 351.50 +0.25 +0.07%
