Exchange Rate
NZD / CAD
0.8813
Data as of02:09 BST
Day High
0.8830
Day Low
0.8812
Bid
0.8813
Offer
0.8822
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|GBP/USD
|1.3125
|1.3227
|1.3114
|-0.54%
|1.3125
|1.3126
|GBP/EUR
|1.1155
|1.1242
|1.1150
|-0.67%
|1.1155
|1.1157
|USD/EUR
|0.84990
|0.85160
|0.84910
|-0.13%
|0.84990
|0.85000
|GBP/JPY
|149.52
|150.08
|149.44
|-0.10%
|149.52
|149.54
|GBP/CHF
|1.2985
|1.3027
|1.2977
|-0.08%
|1.2985
|1.2992
|GBP/AUD
|1.6866
|1.6962
|1.6865
|-0.21%
|1.6866
|1.6874
|FTSE 100
|7,526.54
|+ 2.09
|+0.03%
|DAX
|13,013.19
|+ 10.05
|+0.08%
|CAC 40
|5,394.80
|+ 7.99
|+0.15%
|TR Europe
|184.29
|-0.12
|-0.07%
|DOW
|23,464.89
|+ 190.93
|+0.82%
|S&P 500
|2,569.81
|+ 4.83
|+0.19%
|NASDAQ
|6,602.94
|+ 16.12
|+0.24%
|TR US Index
|228.95
|+ 0.46
|+0.20%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,607.34
|+ 100.62
|+0.31%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.15%
|Basic Materials
|+0.28%
|Industrials
|+0.40%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.15%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.40%
|Financials
|+0.40%
|Healthcare
|-0.54%
|Technology
|+0.36%
|Telecoms
|-0.03%
|Utilities
|-0.27%
- FOREX-U.S. dollar steady, New Zealand currency hits 5-month low
- FOREX-Central bank review sends Kiwi to 5-month lows
- FOREX-Kiwi dollar hits 5-month lows after Labour government sets out policies
- FOREX-Dollar inches lower as attention turns to Fed leadership
- FOREX-Dollar edges down as attention turns to Fed leadership
- UPDATE 2-UK sees swift deal on Brexit transition outline, still at odds with EU on trade
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow opens at record high, U.S. Treasury yields rise
- CEE MARKETS-Central bank comments boost Czech crown, hit forint
- UPDATE 1-UK's Hammond eyes "measured" approach to November budget
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields grind higher, Caterpillar smashes forecasts
- UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
- UK's Pendragon warns on profit, blames weak demand for new cars
- PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 23
- Iraq's Kurdistan oil exports at 216,000 bpd -shipping source
- UPDATE 1-UK Q3 retail sales growth weakest in 4 years as inflation bites