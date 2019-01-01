Edition:
TWD / AED
0.1156
Data as of10:08 GMT
Day High
0.1159
Day Low
0.1152
Bid
0.1156
Offer
0.1158
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
GBP/USD 1.3123 1.3227 1.3114 -0.55% 1.3123 1.3124
GBP/EUR 1.1157 1.1242 1.1150 -0.65% 1.1157 1.1159
USD/EUR 0.85020 0.85160 0.84910 -0.09% 0.85020 0.85030
GBP/JPY 149.46 150.08 149.43 -0.14% 149.46 149.51
GBP/CHF 1.2990 1.3027 1.2977 -0.04% 1.2990 1.2997
GBP/AUD 1.6878 1.6962 1.6865 -0.14% 1.6878 1.6882
FTSE 100 7,526.54 + 2.09 +0.03%
DAX 13,013.19 + 10.05 +0.08%
CAC 40 5,394.80 + 7.99 +0.15%
TR Europe 184.29 -0.12 -0.07%
GBP/USD 1.3123 -0.55%
GBP/EUR 1.1157 -0.65%
EUR/USD 1.1761 +0.12%
Gold 1,273.80 -3.90 -0.31%
Oil 52.43 +0.53 +1.02%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
