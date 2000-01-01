Currencies Quote
Exchange Rate
USD / SEK
8.1920
Data as of10:00 BST
Day High
8.2081
Day Low
8.1865
Bid
8.1920
Offer
8.1950
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|GBP/USD
|1.3189
|1.3227
|1.3182
|-0.05%
|1.3189
|1.3193
|GBP/EUR
|1.1215
|1.1242
|1.1211
|-0.13%
|1.1215
|1.1217
|USD/EUR
|0.85030
|0.85160
|0.84960
|-0.08%
|0.85030
|0.85030
|GBP/JPY
|149.94
|150.07
|149.60
|+0.18%
|149.94
|149.99
|GBP/CHF
|1.3005
|1.3027
|1.2992
|+0.08%
|1.3005
|1.3010
|GBP/AUD
|1.6958
|1.6962
|1.6898
|+0.34%
|1.6958
|1.6964
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
- Sectors
|FTSE 100
|7,518.68
|-5.77
|-0.08%
|DAX
|13,025.33
|+ 22.19
|+0.17%
|CAC 40
|5,396.33
|+ 9.52
|+0.18%
|TR Europe
|184.46
|+ 0.05
|+0.03%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,805.17
|+ 108.52
|+0.50%
|Hang Seng
|28,154.97
|-150.91
|-0.53%
|Sensex
|32,602.03
|+ 95.31
|+0.29%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.11%
|Basic Materials
|+0.06%
|Industrials
|+0.12%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.07%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.06%
|Financials
|+0.09%
|Healthcare
|+0.02%
|Technology
|+0.02%
|Telecoms
|+0.13%
|Utilities
|+0.06%
