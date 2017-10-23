Index Detail: AEX Amsterdam Index
INDEX
Price
545.96
Today's Change
+0.00 (0.00%)
Open
--
Prev Close
545.96
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,690.49
|-6.16
|-0.03%
|Hang Seng
|28,230.48
|-75.40
|-0.27%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.04%
|Basic Materials
|+0.10%
|Industrials
|+0.12%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.07%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.04%
|Financials
|+0.07%
|Healthcare
|+0.05%
|Technology
|+0.03%
|Telecoms
|+0.16%
|Utilities
|+0.11%
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise
* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$57.36
|$-0.01
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,277.70
|$0.00
|Currency
|United States Dollar (USD)
|inGBP =0.7568
|Euro
|inGBP =0.8898
|¥en
|inGBP =0.0067