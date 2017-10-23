Edition:
Index Detail: AEX Amsterdam Index

INDEX
Price
545.96
Today's Change
+0.00 (0.00%)
Open
--
Prev Close
545.96
Day's High --
52-wk High 549.45
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 436.28
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 5:05pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aalberts Industries NV 41.38 -- -- --
ABN AMRO GROUP 26.34 -- -- --
Aegon NV 5.05 -- -- --
Akzo Nobel NV 77.55 -- -- --
ALTICE A 17.20 -- -- --
ArcelorMittal 6.66 -0.20 -2.93 27,728,418
ASML Holding NV 151.80 -- -- --
DLY15AHOLD DEL 16.37 -- -- --
DLY15ING GROEP 15.76 -- -- --
Galapagos 85.98 -- -- --
GEMALTO 32.24 -- -- --
Heineken NV 85.83 -- -- --
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV 30.14 -- -- --
Koninklijke DSM NV 72.95 -- -- --
Koninklijke KPN NV 3.02 -- -- --
Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV 35.81 -- -- --
Koninklijke Vopak NV 36.54 -- -- --
NN GROUP 36.33 -- -- --
Randstad Holding NV 54.70 -- -- --
RELX 18.61 -- -- --
Royal Dutch Shell PLC 26.02 -- -- --
SBM Offshore NV 14.72 -- -- --
UNIBAIL RODAMCO 206.10 -- -- --
Unilever NV 47.60 -- -- --
Wolters Kluwer NV 41.03 -- -- --
Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
GBP/USD 1.3210 +0.11%
GBP/EUR 1.1234 +0.04%
EUR/USD 1.1756 +0.08%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.89 -0.01 -0.02%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

