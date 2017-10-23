Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Bell 20 Index

INDEX
Price
4,089.84
Today's Change
+6.86 (0.17%)
Open
4,083.75
Prev Close
4,082.98
Day's High 4,095.87
52-wk High 4,095.87
Day's Low 4,071.58
52-wk Low 3,384.68
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 5:05pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Ackermans en van Haaren NV 145.80 +0.45 +0.31 22,159
Ageas SA 41.19 -0.09 -0.22 475,373
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA 106.80 +0.25 +0.23 743,766
Aperam SA 46.77 -0.09 -0.18 137,632
BPOST 23.91 -0.12 -0.50 190,778
Cofinimmo SA 107.40 +0.10 +0.09 20,434
DLY15ING GROEP 15.76 -0.09 -0.60 7,840,969
ENGIE 14.62 +0.30 +2.09 5,710,308
Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV 44.79 +0.14 +0.32 239,327
Galapagos 85.98 -0.09 -0.10 205,765
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 90.67 -0.12 -0.13 103,920
KBC Groupe SA 72.08 -0.16 -0.22 415,348
NV Bekaert SA 40.53 +0.44 +1.11 119,970
ONTEX GROUP 29.12 -0.94 -3.14 293,894
PROXIM 28.48 -0.00 -0.02 442,083
Sofina SA 127.80 -0.15 -0.12 16,193
Solvay SA 125.40 +0.50 +0.40 202,679
Telenet Group Holding NV 58.17 -0.43 -0.73 60,995
UCB S.A. 61.49 +0.01 +0.02 288,394
Umicore SA 37.80 +0.13 +0.35 490,272
Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 14.43 +0.27%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3202 +0.05%
GBP/EUR 1.1232 +0.02%
EUR/USD 1.1753 +0.05%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

