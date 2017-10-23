Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: S&P BSE Sensex

INDEX
Price
32,506.72
Today's Change
-- (--%)
Open
--
Prev Close
32,506.70
Day's High --
52-wk High 32,699.90
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 25,717.90
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 1:10pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 406.95 -- -- --
Asian Paints Ltd 1,172.40 -- -- --
Axis Bank Ltd 449.90 -- -- --
Bajaj Auto Ltd 3,215.85 -- -- --
Bharti Airtel Ltd 497.50 -- -- --
Cipla Ltd 593.70 -- -- --
Coal India Ltd 289.95 -- -- --
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 2,364.85 -- -- --
HDFC Bank Ltd 1,862.65 -- -- --
Hero MotoCorp Ltd 3,790.40 -- -- --
Hindustan Unilever Ltd 1,248.65 -- -- --
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 1,720.90 -- -- --
ICICI Bank Ltd 262.55 -- -- --
Infosys Ltd 939.65 -- -- --
ITC Ltd 266.75 -- -- --
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 1,061.95 -- -- --
Larsen & Toubro Ltd 1,134.80 -- -- --
Lupin Ltd 1,036.70 -- -- --
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd 1,367.05 -- -- --
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 7,819.40 -- -- --
NTPC Ltd 176.65 -- -- --
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd 171.60 -- -- --
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 212.70 -- -- --
Reliance Industries Ltd 938.10 -- -- --
State Bank of India 245.75 -- -- --
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 540.25 -- -- --
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 2,585.95 -- -- --
Tata Motors Ltd 234.80 -- -- --
Tata Motors Ltd 422.30 -- -- --
Tata Steel Ltd 711.35 -- -- --
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3217 +0.16%
GBP/EUR 1.1235 +0.04%
EUR/USD 1.1760 +0.11%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.93 +0.03 +0.06%
Corn 351.75 +0.50 +0.14%
» All Commodities

Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.40 $0.03
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

Topics also related to Technology: