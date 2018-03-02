Edition:
Index Detail: BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index

INDEX
Price
36,939.18
Today's Change
-828.67 (-2.19%)
Open
37,767.50
Prev Close
37,767.90
Day's High 37,969.40
52-wk High 41,609.10
Day's Low 36,939.20
52-wk Low 31,596.10
Data as of Fri Mar 2, 2018 | 4:05pm GMT.
 

All American Indices

Data as of 4 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.DJI Dow Jones Industrial Average View 2 Mar 2018 24,538.06 -70.92 -0.29%
.IXIC Nasdaq Composite Index View 2 Mar 2018 7,257.87 +77.31 +1.08%
.NYA NYSE Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 12,557.99 +39.26 +0.31%
.TRXFLDUSP Thomson Reuters Equity US Index 2 Mar 2018 239.32 +1.45 +0.61%
.TRXFLDCAP Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index 2 Mar 2018 288.41 -0.25 -0.09%
.TRXFLDLAPU Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America 2 Mar 2018 375.25 +0.20 +0.05%
.NIN NYSE International 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 5,653.35 +0.51 +0.01%
.NTM NYSE TMT Index 2 Mar 2018 8,563.49 +72.83 +0.86%
.NUS NYSE US 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 10,180.47 +24.88 +0.24%
.NWL NYSE World Leaders Index 2 Mar 2018 8,336.55 +13.69 +0.16%
.GSPTSE S&P/TSX Composite Index View 2 Mar 2018 15,384.59 -9.36 -0.06%
.XAX AMEX Composite Index View 2 Mar 2018 2,449.74 +2.35 +0.10%
.NWX AMEX Network Index 2 Mar 2018 526.44 +10.67 +2.07%
.XMI AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000 2 Mar 2018 2,438.73 -9.51 -0.39%
.XOI AMEX Oil Index 2 Mar 2018 1,279.99 +4.45 +0.35%
.XAL AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395 2 Mar 2018 116.80 -1.15 -0.97%
.MXX MXSE IPC View 2 Mar 2018 47,548.10 -51.32 -0.11%

All European Indices

Data as of 4 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDEXPU Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire) 2 Mar 2018 182.95 -1.93 -1.04%
.TRXFLDEEPU Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe 2 Mar 2018 326.90 -1.50 -0.46%
.TRXFLDGBP Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index 2 Mar 2018 139.22 -1.98 -1.40%
.TRXFLDDEP Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index 2 Mar 2018 189.37 -4.28 -2.21%
.TRXFLDFRP Thomson Reuters Equity France Index 2 Mar 2018 171.84 -3.76 -2.14%
.FTSE FTSE 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 7,069.90 -105.74 -1.47%
.GDAXI DAX Index View 2 Mar 2018 11,913.71 -277.23 -2.27%
.FCHI CAC 40 Index 2 Mar 2018 5,136.58 -125.98 -2.39%
.SSMI SMI Index View 2 Mar 2018 8,628.51 -163.87 -1.86%
.SMSI Madrid General Index 2 Mar 2018 969.43 -20.57 -2.08%
.OMXSPI OMX Stockholm All Share Index 2 Mar 2018 554.58 -10.72 -1.90%
.OMXHPI OMX Helsinki All Share Index 2 Mar 2018 9,595.21 -196.39 -2.01%
.OMXC20 OMX Copenhagen 20 Index 2 Mar 2018 981.41 -15.36 -1.54%
.OSEAX Oslo Exchange All-share Index 2 Mar 2018 889.57 -17.87 -1.97%
.ISEQ ISEQ Overall Index 1 Mar 2018 6,668.24 -15.15 -0.23%
.BUX BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index 2 Mar 2018 36,939.18 -828.67 -2.19%
.AEX AEX Amsterdam Index View 2 Mar 2018 518.72 -10.87 -2.05%
.BFX Bell 20 Index 2 Mar 2018 3,869.18 -74.67 -1.89%
.IBEX Ibex 35 Index 2 Mar 2018 9,531.10 -207.50 -2.13%
.BVLG PSI General 2 Mar 2018 2,910.13 -5.82 -0.20%
.STOXX50 STOXX 50 View 2 Mar 2018 2,940.84 -63.70 -2.12%

Asia/Pacific Indices

Data as of 4 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2 Mar 2018 149.56 -2.79 -1.83%
.TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2 Mar 2018 337.65 -5.10 -1.49%
.TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2 Mar 2018 1,286.45 +0.00 +0.00%
.N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 View 2 Mar 2018 21,181.64 -542.83 -2.50%
.HSI Hang Seng Index View 2 Mar 2018 30,583.45 -460.80 -1.48%
.AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2 Mar 2018 6,028.40 -47.30 -0.78%
.KS11 KOSPI Index 2 Mar 2018 2,402.16 -25.20 -1.04%
.SETI SET Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 1,811.98 -18.15 -0.99%
.JKSE Jakarta Composite 2 Mar 2018 6,582.32 -23.74 -0.36%
.PSI PSE Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 8,458.57 -7.20 -0.09%
.KSE Karachi SE 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 43,740.49 +230.10 +0.53%
.SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 3,254.58 -19.18 -0.59%
.TWII Taiwan SE Weighted Index 2 Mar 2018 10,698.17 -87.62 -0.81%
.BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 1 Mar 2018 34,046.94 -137.10 -0.40%
.HNX30 HNX 30 Index 1 Mar 2018 248.81 +3.05 +1.24%

Africa/Middle East Indices

Data as of 4 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDAFPU Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index 2 Mar 2018 326.01 -2.78 -0.85%
.TRXFLDZAP Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index 2 Mar 2018 882.16 -2.71 -0.31%
.JALSH JSE All Share Index 1 Mar 2018 57,744.70 -178.46 -0.31%
.XU100 ISE National 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 116,859.19 -772.88 -0.66%
Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar tumble on global trade war fears

NEW YORK, March 2 World equity markets slid further and the U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest in more than two years against the yen on Friday as concern over protectionism added to investor uncertainties about rising inflation and the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $64.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,318.90 $16.00

