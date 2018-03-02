Index Detail: BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index
INDEX
Price
36,939.18
Today's Change
-828.67 (-2.19%)
Open
37,767.50
Prev Close
37,767.90
|
|
All American Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.DJI
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|24,538.06
|-70.92
|-0.29%
|.IXIC
|Nasdaq Composite Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|7,257.87
|+77.31
|+1.08%
|.NYA
|NYSE Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|12,557.99
|+39.26
|+0.31%
|.TRXFLDUSP
|Thomson Reuters Equity US Index
|2 Mar 2018
|239.32
|+1.45
|+0.61%
|.TRXFLDCAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index
|2 Mar 2018
|288.41
|-0.25
|-0.09%
|.TRXFLDLAPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America
|2 Mar 2018
|375.25
|+0.20
|+0.05%
|.NIN
|NYSE International 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|5,653.35
|+0.51
|+0.01%
|.NTM
|NYSE TMT Index
|2 Mar 2018
|8,563.49
|+72.83
|+0.86%
|.NUS
|NYSE US 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|10,180.47
|+24.88
|+0.24%
|.NWL
|NYSE World Leaders Index
|2 Mar 2018
|8,336.55
|+13.69
|+0.16%
|.GSPTSE
|S&P/TSX Composite Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|15,384.59
|-9.36
|-0.06%
|.XAX
|AMEX Composite Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|2,449.74
|+2.35
|+0.10%
|.NWX
|AMEX Network Index
|2 Mar 2018
|526.44
|+10.67
|+2.07%
|.XMI
|AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000
|2 Mar 2018
|2,438.73
|-9.51
|-0.39%
|.XOI
|AMEX Oil Index
|2 Mar 2018
|1,279.99
|+4.45
|+0.35%
|.XAL
|AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395
|2 Mar 2018
|116.80
|-1.15
|-0.97%
|.MXX
|MXSE IPC
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|47,548.10
|-51.32
|-0.11%
All European Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDEXPU
|Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire)
|2 Mar 2018
|182.95
|-1.93
|-1.04%
|.TRXFLDEEPU
|Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe
|2 Mar 2018
|326.90
|-1.50
|-0.46%
|.TRXFLDGBP
|Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index
|2 Mar 2018
|139.22
|-1.98
|-1.40%
|.TRXFLDDEP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index
|2 Mar 2018
|189.37
|-4.28
|-2.21%
|.TRXFLDFRP
|Thomson Reuters Equity France Index
|2 Mar 2018
|171.84
|-3.76
|-2.14%
|.FTSE
|FTSE 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|7,069.90
|-105.74
|-1.47%
|.GDAXI
|DAX Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|11,913.71
|-277.23
|-2.27%
|.FCHI
|CAC 40 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|5,136.58
|-125.98
|-2.39%
|.SSMI
|SMI Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|8,628.51
|-163.87
|-1.86%
|.SMSI
|Madrid General Index
|2 Mar 2018
|969.43
|-20.57
|-2.08%
|.OMXSPI
|OMX Stockholm All Share Index
|2 Mar 2018
|554.58
|-10.72
|-1.90%
|.OMXHPI
|OMX Helsinki All Share Index
|2 Mar 2018
|9,595.21
|-196.39
|-2.01%
|.OMXC20
|OMX Copenhagen 20 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|981.41
|-15.36
|-1.54%
|.OSEAX
|Oslo Exchange All-share Index
|2 Mar 2018
|889.57
|-17.87
|-1.97%
|.ISEQ
|ISEQ Overall Index
|1 Mar 2018
|6,668.24
|-15.15
|-0.23%
|.AEX
|AEX Amsterdam Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|518.72
|-10.87
|-2.05%
|.BFX
|Bell 20 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|3,869.18
|-74.67
|-1.89%
|.IBEX
|Ibex 35 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|9,531.10
|-207.50
|-2.13%
|.BVLG
|PSI General
|2 Mar 2018
|2,910.13
|-5.82
|-0.20%
|.STOXX50
|STOXX 50
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|2,940.84
|-63.70
|-2.12%
Asia/Pacific Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2 Mar 2018
|149.56
|-2.79
|-1.83%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2 Mar 2018
|337.65
|-5.10
|-1.49%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2 Mar 2018
|1,286.45
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|21,181.64
|-542.83
|-2.50%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|30,583.45
|-460.80
|-1.48%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2 Mar 2018
|6,028.40
|-47.30
|-0.78%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2 Mar 2018
|2,402.16
|-25.20
|-1.04%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|1,811.98
|-18.15
|-0.99%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2 Mar 2018
|6,582.32
|-23.74
|-0.36%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|8,458.57
|-7.20
|-0.09%
|.KSE
|Karachi SE 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|43,740.49
|+230.10
|+0.53%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|3,254.58
|-19.18
|-0.59%
|.TWII
|Taiwan SE Weighted Index
|2 Mar 2018
|10,698.17
|-87.62
|-0.81%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|1 Mar 2018
|34,046.94
|-137.10
|-0.40%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|1 Mar 2018
|248.81
|+3.05
|+1.24%
Africa/Middle East Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDAFPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index
|2 Mar 2018
|326.01
|-2.78
|-0.85%
|.TRXFLDZAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index
|2 Mar 2018
|882.16
|-2.71
|-0.31%
|.JALSH
|JSE All Share Index
|1 Mar 2018
|57,744.70
|-178.46
|-0.31%
|.XU100
|ISE National 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|116,859.19
|-772.88
|-0.66%
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
- Sectors
|FTSE 100
|7,069.90
|-105.74
|-1.47%
|DAX
|11,913.71
|-277.23
|-2.27%
|CAC 40
|5,136.58
|-125.98
|-2.39%
|TR Europe
|182.95
|-1.93
|-1.04%
|DOW
|24,538.06
|-70.92
|-0.29%
|S&P 500
|2,691.25
|+ 13.58
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|7,257.87
|+ 77.31
|+1.08%
|TR US Index
|239.32
|+ 1.45
|+0.61%
|Nikkei
|21,181.64
|-542.83
|-2.50%
|Hang Seng
|30,583.45
|-460.80
|-1.48%
|Sensex
|34,046.94
|-137.10
|-0.40%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.27%
|Basic Materials
|-0.87%
|Industrials
|-0.67%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.46%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.25%
|Financials
|-0.29%
|Healthcare
|+0.60%
|Technology
|+0.80%
|Telecoms
|-0.25%
|Utilities
|-0.65%
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar tumble on global trade war fears
NEW YORK, March 2 World equity markets slid further and the U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest in more than two years against the yen on Friday as concern over protectionism added to investor uncertainties about rising inflation and the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$64.37
|$0.00
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,318.90
|$16.00
|Currency
|United States Dollar (USD)
|inGBP =0.7242
|Euro
|inGBP =0.8920
|¥en
|inGBP =0.0068