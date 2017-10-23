Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Dow Jones Industrial Average

INDEX
Price
23,273.96
Today's Change
-54.67 (-0.23%)
Open
23,348.90
Prev Close
23,328.60
Day's High 23,368.40
52-wk High 23,368.40
Day's Low 23,274.00
52-wk Low 17,883.60
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 9:40pm BST.
 
  • Previous
  • Next
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3M Co 221.55 +0.23 +0.10 673,268
American Express Co 92.38 +0.29 +0.31 680,540
Apple Inc 156.17 -0.08 -0.05 5,902,043
Boeing Co 262.32 -2.43 -0.92 838,306
Caterpillar Inc 131.68 +0.32 +0.24 1,389,271
Chevron Corp 118.93 +0.29 +0.24 1,557,374
Cisco Systems Inc 34.35 +0.10 +0.29 6,529,309
Exxon Mobil Corp 83.24 +0.13 +0.16 3,190,069
General Electric Co 22.32 -1.51 -6.34 30,381,759
Goldman Sachs Group Inc 242.13 -2.60 -1.06 458,958
Home Depot Inc 164.74 +1.31 +0.80 983,343
Intel Corp 40.83 +0.40 +0.99 8,630,060
International Business Machines Corp 159.55 -2.52 -1.55 1,820,885
Johnson & Johnson 143.62 +1.22 +0.86 1,728,841
JPMorgan Chase & Co 99.34 -0.17 -0.17 2,522,521
McDonald's Corp 163.34 -2.96 -1.78 1,534,503
Merck & Co Inc 63.40 -0.48 -0.75 3,730,047
Microsoft Corp 78.83 +0.02 +0.03 5,896,404
Nike Inc 53.66 +0.60 +1.13 4,034,160
Pfizer Inc 36.40 -0.02 -0.05 4,342,321
Procter & Gamble Co 87.30 -0.95 -1.08 3,347,426
The Coca-Cola Co 46.32 -0.06 -0.13 2,699,533
Travelers Companies Inc 134.45 +1.13 +0.85 397,735
United Technologies Corp 120.89 -0.04 -0.03 800,844
UnitedHealth Group Inc 207.01 -0.48 -0.23 658,984
Verizon Communications Inc 48.99 -0.54 -1.09 4,609,289
Visa Inc 107.53 -0.02 -0.02 1,452,896
Wal-Mart Stores Inc 88.65 +1.21 +1.38 3,297,513
Walt Disney Co 98.70 -0.70 -0.70 2,332,680
  • Previous
  • Next
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 -- --%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3221 +0.19%
GBP/EUR 1.1237 +0.06%
EUR/USD 1.1763 +0.14%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.98 +0.08 +0.15%
Corn 351.75 +0.50 +0.14%
» All Commodities

Markets News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.46 $0.09
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

Topics also related to Technology: