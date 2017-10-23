Index Detail: CAC 40 Index

Edition:
Price
5,386.81
Today's Change
+0.00 (0.00%)
Open
--
Prev Close
5,386.81
Day's High --
52-wk High 5,442.10
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 4,344.88
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 5:05pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Accor SA 41.53 -- -- --
Air Liquide SA 105.55 -- -- --
AIRBUS GROUP 81.29 -- -- --
ArcelorMittal 6.66 -0.20 -2.93 27,728,418
Atos SA 132.75 -- -- --
Axa SA 25.29 -- -- --
BNP Paribas SA 67.90 -- -- --
Bouygues SA 40.28 -- -- --
Cap Gemini SA 101.05 -- -- --
Carrefour SA 17.79 -- -- --
Cie de Saint-Gobain SA 50.86 -- -- --
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA 121.90 -- -- --
Credit Agricole SA 15.12 -- -- --
Danone SA 70.32 -- -- --
ENGIE 14.62 -- -- --
Essilor International SA 101.00 -- -- --
L'Oreal SA 185.35 -- -- --
LAFARGEHOLCIM 49.42 -- -- --
Legrand SA 61.39 -- -- --
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA 241.05 -- -- --
ORANGE 13.65 -- -- --
Pernod Ricard SA 128.10 -- -- --
Peugeot SA 20.07 -- -- --
PPR SA 361.25 -- -- --
Publicis Groupe SA 57.40 -- -- --
Renault SA 83.40 -- -- --
Safran SA 87.11 -- -- --
Sanofi SA 84.39 -- -- --
Schneider Electric SA 73.08 -- -- --
Societe Generale 48.26 -- -- --
