Index Detail: DAX Index

INDEX
Price
13,003.14
Today's Change
-- (--%)
Open
--
Prev Close
13,003.10
Day's High --
52-wk High 13,094.80
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 10,174.90
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:45pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
adidas AG 187.00 -- -- --
Allianz SE 196.20 -- -- --
BASF SE 91.00 -- -- --
Bayer AG 117.25 -- -- --
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 86.01 -- -- --
Beiersdorf AG 92.00 -- -- --
COMMERZBANK AG 11.43 -- -- --
Continental AG 212.35 -- -- --
Daimler AG 68.76 -- -- --
Deutsche Bank AG 14.23 -- -- --
Deutsche Boerse AG 92.21 -- -- --
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 25.96 -- -- --
Deutsche Post AG 38.15 -- -- --
Deutsche Telekom AG 15.42 -- -- --
E.ON AG 10.02 -- -- --
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA 83.09 -- -- --
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 71.50 -- -- --
HeidelbergCement AG 85.66 -- -- --
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 115.90 -- -- --
Infineon Technologies AG 22.74 -- -- --
Linde AG 183.05 -- -- --
Merck KGaA 93.34 -- -- --
Munich Re Group AG 186.05 -- -- --
PROSIEBENSAT1 29.65 -- -- --
RWE AG 21.41 -- -- --
SAP AG 95.99 -- -- --
Siemens AG 116.50 -- -- --
ThyssenKrupp AG 23.50 -- -- --
Volkswagen AG 142.20 -- -- --
VONOVIA SE 36.88 -- -- --
Markets News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

