Index Detail: S&P/TSX Composite Index

INDEX
Price
15,855.76
Today's Change
-1.46 (-0.01%)
Open
15,881.60
Prev Close
15,857.20
Day's High 15,900.60
52-wk High 15,943.10
Day's Low 15,851.50
52-wk Low 14,481.60
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 9:35pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd 6.91 -0.01 -0.14 365,222
Aecon Group Inc 16.26 -0.08 -0.49 551,008
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 56.81 +0.82 +1.46 436,715
Agrium Inc 136.30 +0.51 +0.38 145,947
AIR CANADA 26.34 +0.14 +0.53 1,363,320
Alacer Gold Corp 2.29 +0.07 +3.15 410,115
Alamos Gold Inc 8.79 -0.20 -2.22 471,449
Alaris Royalty Corp 20.98 -0.12 -0.57 51,184
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 13.92 -0.08 -0.57 462,789
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc 59.93 +0.87 +1.47 734,672
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 41.08 +0.18 +0.44 106,186
Altagas Ltd 29.35 +0.03 +0.10 756,773
Altus Group Ltd 34.50 +0.12 +0.35 112,429
AMAYA GAMING G 22.11 -0.12 -0.54 375,414
ARC Resources Ltd 15.72 +0.05 +0.32 847,579
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 13.96 +0.04 +0.29 190,967
Atco Ltd 47.15 +0.40 +0.86 60,052
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc 14.50 +0.01 +0.07 87,125
B2Gold Corp 3.22 -0.02 -0.62 2,752,362
Badger Daylighting Ltd 29.16 -0.24 -0.82 46,826
Bank of Montreal 98.85 +0.09 +0.09 898,729
Bank of Nova Scotia 81.26 +0.31 +0.38 1,213,811
Barrick Gold Corp 20.42 +0.20 +0.99 1,866,052
Baytex Energy Corp 3.07 -0.14 -4.36 2,189,100
BCE Inc 59.26 +0.02 +0.03 672,684
Birchcliff Energy Ltd 5.01 -0.16 -3.09 1,294,615
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 39.68 -0.31 -0.78 93,222
Bombardier Inc 2.83 -0.01 -0.35 5,345,071
Bonavista Energy Corp 2.61 +0.02 +0.77 464,419
Boralex Inc 22.67 +0.03 +0.13 58,150
Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 -- --%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
GBP/USD 1.3221 +0.19%
GBP/EUR 1.1237 +0.06%
EUR/USD 1.1763 +0.14%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.98 +0.08 +0.15%
Corn 351.75 +0.50 +0.14%
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.46 $0.09
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

