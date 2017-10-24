Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Hang Seng Index

INDEX
Price
28,315.43
Today's Change
+9.55 (0.03%)
Open
28,232.60
Prev Close
28,305.90
Day's High 28,356.10
52-wk High 28,798.80
Day's Low 28,198.90
52-wk Low 21,488.80
Data as of Tue Oct 24, 2017 | 5:05am BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 138.70 -1.90 -1.35 1,205,644
AIA Group Ltd 58.75 -0.45 -0.76 11,933,763
Bank of China Ltd 4.00 +0.01 +0.25 109,684,417
Bank of Communications Co Ltd 5.97 +0.00 +0.00 9,120,751
Bank of East Asia Ltd 34.20 -0.10 -0.29 574,045
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd 38.35 +0.05 +0.13 2,933,372
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 13.18 -0.10 -0.75 1,261,511
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd 100.90 -0.20 -0.20 1,133,506
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd 68.70 +0.40 +0.59 199,741
China Construction Bank Corp 6.89 +0.04 +0.58 66,399,383
China Life Insurance Co Ltd 25.35 -0.10 -0.39 27,480,652
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd 20.90 -0.50 -2.34 11,405,270
China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd 24.90 -0.40 -1.58 740,184
China Mobile Ltd 79.10 +0.20 +0.25 5,853,311
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd 25.80 +0.35 +1.38 6,265,722
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp 5.66 -0.03 -0.53 26,114,976
China Resources Land Ltd 24.35 +0.50 +2.10 4,952,848
China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd 14.24 +0.24 +1.71 4,396,937
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd 18.58 -0.14 -0.75 10,559,504
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd 11.36 +0.10 +0.89 13,463,773
CITIC Pacific Ltd 11.46 -0.02 -0.17 2,563,092
CK PROPERTY 65.30 -0.60 -0.91 2,164,081
CLP Holdings Ltd 79.70 -0.20 -0.25 217,914
CNOOC Ltd 9.92 +0.03 +0.30 22,471,370
Cosway Corp Ltd 7.64 -0.04 -0.52 21,260,036
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd 53.05 +0.40 +0.76 4,181,123
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 25.25 -0.50 -1.94 18,731,654
Hang Lung Properties Ltd 18.60 -0.06 -0.32 564,739
Hang Seng Bank Ltd 188.10 -0.10 -0.05 267,431
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd 51.70 -0.15 -0.29 1,198,875
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 -- --%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3220 +0.18%
GBP/EUR 1.1235 +0.04%
EUR/USD 1.1763 +0.14%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.98 +0.08 +0.15%
Corn 351.75 +0.50 +0.14%
» All Commodities

Markets News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.47 $0.10
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

Topics also related to Technology: