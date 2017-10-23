Index Detail: Ibex 35 Index
INDEX
Price
10,161.40
Today's Change
-- (--%)
Open
--
Prev Close
10,161.40
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|--
|--%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,733.10
|+ 36.45
|+0.17%
|Hang Seng
|28,335.83
|+ 29.95
|+0.11%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|--
|--%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.06%
|Basic Materials
|+0.11%
|Industrials
|+0.10%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.06%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.04%
|Financials
|+0.07%
|Healthcare
|+0.05%
|Technology
|+0.03%
|Telecoms
|+0.22%
|Utilities
|+0.12%
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$57.49
|$0.12
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,277.70
|$0.00
|Currency
|United States Dollar (USD)
|inGBP =0.7559
|Euro
|inGBP =0.8895
|¥en
|inGBP =0.0067