Index Detail: Nasdaq Composite Index

INDEX
Price
6,586.83
Today's Change
-42.23 (-0.64%)
Open
6,641.57
Prev Close
6,629.05
Day's High 6,641.57
52-wk High 6,641.57
Day's Low 6,581.15
52-wk Low 5,034.41
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 10:15pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
** SEE<XLRTD.PK> 3.20 -0.10 -3.03 27,121
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc 9.30 -0.15 -1.59 19,810
1347 PROPERTY 7.35 -0.20 -2.65 1,375
1st Constitution Bancorp 17.90 -0.15 -0.83 11,734
1st Source Corp 52.16 -0.04 -0.08 24,327
21Vianet Group Inc 7.66 -0.03 -0.39 88,699
51job Inc 61.79 -0.26 -0.42 32,249
8POINT3 ENER ORD 15.57 +0.06 +0.39 14,730
8x8 Inc 12.55 +0.15 +1.21 175,459
A V HOMES INC 17.15 -0.15 -0.87 6,278
A. Schulman Inc 36.00 -0.25 -0.69 39,861
AAON Inc 34.65 +0.05 +0.14 32,161
Abaxis Inc 47.05 +0.01 +0.02 51,043
ABENGOA YILD P 21.57 -0.19 -0.87 82,340
ABEONA THERA ORD 18.60 -0.40 -2.11 342,014
ABILITY INC 0.69 -0.01 -0.86 17,707
Abiomed Inc 176.00 +1.38 +0.79 106,056
Abraxas Petroleum Corp 1.91 -0.05 -2.55 101,181
ACACIA COMMNCTNS 44.55 -0.38 -0.85 82,327
Acacia Research Corp 4.20 +0.00 +0.00 157,964
ACADIA HEALTHCRE 44.69 +0.24 +0.54 362,364
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 35.78 -0.54 -1.49 249,880
ACASTI PHARMA A 1.31 +0.01 +0.77 594
ACCELERATE DIAGN 19.50 -0.35 -1.76 110,815
ACCELERON PHARMA 36.47 -0.10 -0.27 156,782
Access National Corp 28.06 -0.44 -1.54 8,484
Accuray Inc 4.25 -0.05 -1.16 31,358
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.03 +0.03 +1.25 405,264
Aceto Corp 10.92 -0.35 -3.11 68,137
ACHAOG 13.35 -0.53 -3.82 285,635
Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 -- --%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
GBP/USD 1.3224 +0.21%
GBP/EUR 1.1238 +0.07%
EUR/USD 1.1766 +0.16%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.98 +0.08 +0.15%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
Markets News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.49 $0.12
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

