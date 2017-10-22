Edition:
Index Detail: JSE All Share Index

INDEX
Price
57,999.60
Today's Change
+50.94 (0.09%)
Open
58,029.90
Prev Close
57,948.70
Day's High 58,204.20
52-wk High 58,372.10
Day's Low 57,914.70
52-wk Low 48,935.90
Data as of Sun Oct 22, 2017 | 11:00pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
ACCPROP 550.00 -5.00 -0.90 428,767
Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd 5,814.80 +34.80 +0.60 45,873
Advtech Ltd 1,818.00 -7.00 -0.38 239,318
AECI Ltd 10,415.00 +1.00 +0.01 113,583
AFORBES 702.00 -3.00 -0.43 438,631
African Oxygen Ltd 2,425.00 +14.00 +0.58 50,499
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd 11,304.69 -72.31 -0.64 384,224
AFRIMAT 2,850.00 +0.00 +0.00 33,982
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd 640.00 -9.00 -1.39 8,461
AL NOOR 11,289.42 -287.58 -2.48 1,578,725
ALTRON A 1,259.00 -15.00 -1.18 49,799
Anglo American Platinum Ltd 36,719.59 -124.41 -0.34 75,510
Anglo American PLC 25,947.18 +363.18 +1.42 1,218,513
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 13,100.00 +200.00 +1.55 2,128,014
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd 586.00 -4.00 -0.68 59,270
Arrowhead Properties Ltd 824.00 -4.00 -0.48 1,911,220
ASCENDIS 1,828.00 -44.00 -2.35 96,195
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd 32,312.00 +575.00 +1.81 592,038
Assore Ltd 29,764.00 +87.00 +0.29 70,953
Astral Foods Ltd 19,483.00 +583.00 +3.08 117,366
ATTACQ 1,890.00 -9.00 -0.47 578,877
Avi Ltd 9,589.00 +9.00 +0.09 346,598
B-AFRICA 14,230.00 +137.00 +0.97 1,359,773
BALWIN 640.00 -10.00 -1.54 240,026
Barloworld Ltd 13,020.00 +6.00 +0.05 267,783
Bhp Billiton PLC 24,920.97 +92.97 +0.37 1,319,332
BIDCORP 31,054.30 +286.30 +0.93 266,268
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd 1,720.00 +26.00 +1.53 3,332,339
Brait SE 5,302.43 -87.57 -1.62 1,143,756
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd 1,220.00 +0.00 +0.00 4,518
Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 14.43 +0.27%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3204 +0.06%
GBP/EUR 1.1231 +0.01%
EUR/USD 1.1753 +0.05%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

