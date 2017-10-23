Edition:
Index Detail: MXSE IPC

INDEX
Price
49,548.13
Today's Change
-440.58 (-0.88%)
Open
50,033.60
Prev Close
49,988.70
Day's High 50,109.70
52-wk High 51,772.40
Day's Low 49,509.60
52-wk Low 43,999.00
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 9:15pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Alfa SAB de CV 20.05 -0.06 -0.30 11,112,656
Alpek SAB de CV 19.89 -0.02 -0.10 5,735,034
Alsea SAB de CV 57.01 -0.16 -0.28 5,935,606
America Movil SAB de CV 17.91 -0.01 -0.06 29,031,964
Arca Continental SAB de CV 121.27 +0.04 +0.03 662,889
Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV 101.47 +0.18 +0.18 296,124
CEMEX SAB de CV 15.47 +0.01 +0.06 22,325,707
Coca Cola Femsa SAB de CV 134.45 +0.00 +0.00 678,989
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV 136.10 +0.22 +0.16 724,761
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV 169.50 +0.06 +0.04 1,831,169
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV 22.26 +0.01 +0.04 819,765
GENTERA * 23.00 -0.01 -0.04 4,986,920
Gruma SAB de CV 260.00 -1.00 -0.38 506,734
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV 98.60 +0.09 +0.09 2,958,102
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV 178.45 -0.35 -0.20 709,429
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV 339.48 +0.14 +0.04 181,208
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV 45.00 +0.00 +0.00 2,351,603
Grupo Carso SAB de CV 65.02 +0.09 +0.14 227,631
Grupo Elektra SA de CV 800.50 -0.97 -0.12 159,023
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 116.61 +0.43 +0.37 9,508,293
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV 31.90 +0.07 +0.22 2,073,406
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV 33.97 -0.03 -0.09 1,841,086
Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 59.95 -0.20 -0.33 5,228,956
Grupo Televisa SAB 89.88 -0.11 -0.12 1,275,982
IENOVA * 97.59 -0.32 -0.33 1,871,363
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV 452.60 -1.46 -0.32 279,891
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 33.20 +0.03 +0.09 4,662,243
LALA B 30.55 -0.03 -0.10 1,217,556
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV 74.51 -0.01 -0.01 426,213
Mexichem SAB de CV 48.72 +0.15 +0.31 3,550,822
