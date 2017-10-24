Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Nikkei Stock Average 225

INDEX
Price
21,717.75
Today's Change
+21.10 (0.10%)
Open
21,670.00
Prev Close
21,696.70
Day's High 21,745.50
52-wk High 21,745.50
Day's Low 21,646.50
52-wk Low 16,111.80
Data as of Tue Oct 24, 2017 | 5:12am BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Advantest Corp 2,421.00 +2.00 +0.08 1,282,000
Aeon Co Ltd 1,730.50 -2.50 -0.14 1,237,100
Ajinomoto Co Inc 2,313.00 +31.00 +1.36 1,204,200
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd 4,367.00 +2.00 +0.05 517,100
Alps Electric Co Ltd 3,210.00 +25.00 +0.78 1,521,800
Amada Co Ltd 1,313.00 +0.00 +0.00 879,400
Aozora Bank Ltd 4,380.00 +35.00 +0.81 404,900
Asahi Glass Co Ltd 4,335.00 -10.00 -0.23 398,400
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd 5,077.00 -18.00 -0.35 568,900
Asahi Kasei Corp 1,367.50 +8.50 +0.63 1,461,200
Astellas Pharma Inc 1,515.00 -5.50 -0.36 2,806,000
Bridgestone Corp 5,461.00 -80.00 -1.44 1,687,100
Canon Inc 4,073.00 +5.00 +0.12 2,248,300
Casio Computer Co Ltd 1,704.00 +13.00 +0.77 628,700
Central Japan Railway Co 20,920.00 +80.00 +0.38 175,300
Chiba Bank Ltd 835.00 +9.00 +1.09 1,368,000
Chiyoda Corp 644.00 +0.00 +0.00 527,000
Chubu Electric Power Co Inc 1,459.00 +24.00 +1.67 1,294,500
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 5,380.00 -10.00 -0.19 249,100
Citizen Holdings Co Ltd 826.00 +1.00 +0.12 503,900
Comsys Holdings Corp 2,752.00 -19.00 -0.69 244,200
CONCORDIA FG 588.60 +0.90 +0.15 2,013,500
Credit Saison Co Ltd 2,305.00 -13.00 -0.56 345,800
Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd 2,713.00 +21.00 +0.78 359,600
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd 2,126.00 -19.50 -0.91 2,716,700
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd 2,528.00 -4.00 -0.16 520,600
Daikin Industries Ltd 12,235.00 +65.00 +0.53 369,700
Dainippon Screen MFG Co Ltd 8,400.00 -80.00 -0.94 178,900
Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd 1,599.00 -1.00 -0.06 562,200
Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd 4,122.00 +26.00 +0.63 499,000
Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.46 $0.09
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

