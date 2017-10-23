Edition:
Index Detail: NYSE TMT Index

INDEX
Price
8,365.35
Today's Change
-40.62 (-0.48%)
Open
8,413.51
Prev Close
8,405.97
Day's High 8,418.64
52-wk High 8,445.56
Day's Low 8,361.87
52-wk Low 7,343.95
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 10:48pm BST.
 

All American Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.DJI Dow Jones Industrial Average View 23 Oct 2017 23,273.96 -54.67 -0.23%
.IXIC Nasdaq Composite Index View 23 Oct 2017 6,586.83 -42.23 -0.64%
.NYA NYSE Composite Index 23 Oct 2017 12,384.42 -46.10 -0.37%
.TRXFLDUSP Thomson Reuters Equity US Index 23 Oct 2017 228.49 -1.00 -0.44%
.TRXFLDCAP Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index 23 Oct 2017 296.85 -0.06 -0.02%
.TRXFLDLAPU Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America 23 Oct 2017 350.94 -5.51 -1.55%
.NIN NYSE International 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 5,679.16 -24.17 -0.42%
.NTM NYSE TMT Index 23 Oct 2017 8,365.35 -40.62 -0.48%
.NUS NYSE US 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 10,000.49 -29.75 -0.30%
.NWL NYSE World Leaders Index 23 Oct 2017 8,256.36 -28.09 -0.34%
.GSPTSE S&P/TSX Composite Index View 23 Oct 2017 15,855.76 -1.46 -0.01%
.XAX AMEX Composite Index View 23 Oct 2017 2,596.24 -22.00 -0.84%
.NWX AMEX Network Index 23 Oct 2017 467.07 -1.05 -0.22%
.XMI AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000 23 Oct 2017 2,366.66 -9.02 -0.38%
.XOI AMEX Oil Index 23 Oct 2017 1,216.69 -4.11 -0.34%
.XAL AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395 23 Oct 2017 109.56 -1.88 -1.69%
.MXX MXSE IPC View 23 Oct 2017 49,548.13 -440.58 -0.88%
.IPSA IPSA Indice de Precios Selectivos View 23 Oct 2017 5,560.06 +36.09 +0.65%

All European Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDEXPU Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire) 23 Oct 2017 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
.TRXFLDEEPU Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe 23 Oct 2017 315.70 -3.60 -1.13%
.TRXFLDGBP Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index 23 Oct 2017 147.75 +0.00 +0.00%
.TRXFLDDEP Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index 23 Oct 2017 203.02 +0.14 +0.07%
.TRXFLDFRP Thomson Reuters Equity France Index 23 Oct 2017 179.44 +0.28 +0.16%
.FTSE FTSE 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 7,524.45 +1.22 +0.02%
.GDAXI DAX Index View 23 Oct 2017 13,003.14 +11.86 +0.09%
.FCHI CAC 40 Index 23 Oct 2017 5,386.81 +14.43 +0.27%
.SSMI SMI Index View 23 Oct 2017 9,248.49 +11.36 +0.12%
.SMSI Madrid General Index 23 Oct 2017 1,024.20 -6.20 -0.60%
.OMXSPI OMX Stockholm All Share Index 23 Oct 2017 591.86 -1.46 -0.25%
.OMXHPI OMX Helsinki All Share Index 23 Oct 2017 9,966.96 +64.96 +0.66%
.OMXC20 OMX Copenhagen 20 Index 23 Oct 2017 1,042.17 +0.86 +0.08%
.OSEAX Oslo Exchange All-share Index 23 Oct 2017 871.43 -2.80 -0.32%
.ISEQ ISEQ Overall Index 23 Oct 2017 6,824.68 +34.90 +0.51%
.BUX BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index 20 Oct 2017 39,132.62 -- --%
.AEX AEX Amsterdam Index View 23 Oct 2017 545.96 +1.33 +0.24%
.BFX Bell 20 Index 23 Oct 2017 4,089.84 +6.86 +0.17%
.IBEX Ibex 35 Index 23 Oct 2017 10,161.40 -61.30 -0.60%
.BVLG PSI General 23 Oct 2017 2,978.28 -3.66 -0.12%
.STOXX50 STOXX 50 View 23 Oct 2017 3,190.25 +4.79 +0.15%

Asia/Pacific Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 23 Oct 2017 152.53 +1.24 +0.82%
.TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 23 Oct 2017 314.58 -1.02 -0.32%
.TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 23 Oct 2017 1,243.05 +4.23 +0.34%
.N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 View 23 Oct 2017 21,696.65 -- --%
.HSI Hang Seng Index View 23 Oct 2017 28,305.88 -- --%
.AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:31am BST 5,961.50 +4.32 +0.07%
.KS11 KOSPI Index 23 Oct 2017 2,490.05 -- --%
.SETI SET Composite Index 20 Oct 2017 1,692.58 +9.15 +0.54%
.JKSE Jakarta Composite 23 Oct 2017 5,950.03 -- --%
.PSI PSE Composite Index 23 Oct 2017 8,348.32 -- --%
.KSE Karachi SE 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 41,483.54 -604.35 -1.44%
.SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 23 Oct 2017 3,380.70 -- --%
.TWII Taiwan SE Weighted Index 23 Oct 2017 10,735.21 -- --%
.BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 23 Oct 2017 32,506.72 +116.76 +0.36%
.HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Oct 2017 196.03 -3.48 -1.74%

Africa/Middle East Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDAFPU Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index 23 Oct 2017 279.51 -1.33 -0.47%
.TRXFLDZAP Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index 23 Oct 2017 866.27 -1.02 -0.12%
.JALSH JSE All Share Index 22 Oct 2017 57,999.60 +50.94 +0.09%
.XU100 ISE National 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 107,303.25 -1,185.44 -1.09%
