Index Detail: NYSE World Leaders Index
INDEX
Price
8,256.36
Today's Change
-28.09 (-0.34%)
Open
8,286.53
Prev Close
8,284.45
|
|
All American Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.DJI
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|.IXIC
|Nasdaq Composite Index
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|.NYA
|NYSE Composite Index
|23 Oct 2017
|12,384.42
|-46.10
|-0.37%
|.TRXFLDUSP
|Thomson Reuters Equity US Index
|23 Oct 2017
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|.TRXFLDCAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index
|23 Oct 2017
|296.85
|-0.06
|-0.02%
|.TRXFLDLAPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America
|23 Oct 2017
|350.94
|-5.51
|-1.55%
|.NIN
|NYSE International 100 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|5,679.16
|-24.17
|-0.42%
|.NTM
|NYSE TMT Index
|23 Oct 2017
|8,365.35
|-40.62
|-0.48%
|.NUS
|NYSE US 100 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|10,000.49
|-29.75
|-0.30%
|.NWL
|NYSE World Leaders Index
|23 Oct 2017
|8,256.36
|-28.09
|-0.34%
|.GSPTSE
|S&P/TSX Composite Index
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|15,855.76
|-1.46
|-0.01%
|.XAX
|AMEX Composite Index
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|2,596.24
|-22.00
|-0.84%
|.NWX
|AMEX Network Index
|23 Oct 2017
|467.07
|-1.05
|-0.22%
|.XMI
|AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000
|23 Oct 2017
|2,366.66
|-9.02
|-0.38%
|.XOI
|AMEX Oil Index
|23 Oct 2017
|1,216.69
|-4.11
|-0.34%
|.XAL
|AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395
|23 Oct 2017
|109.56
|-1.88
|-1.69%
|.MXX
|MXSE IPC
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|49,548.13
|-440.58
|-0.88%
All European Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDEXPU
|Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire)
|23 Oct 2017
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
|.TRXFLDEEPU
|Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe
|23 Oct 2017
|315.70
|-3.60
|-1.13%
|.TRXFLDGBP
|Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index
|23 Oct 2017
|147.75
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDDEP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index
|23 Oct 2017
|203.02
|+0.14
|+0.07%
|.TRXFLDFRP
|Thomson Reuters Equity France Index
|23 Oct 2017
|179.44
|+0.28
|+0.16%
|.FTSE
|FTSE 100 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|7,524.45
|+1.22
|+0.02%
|.GDAXI
|DAX Index
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|13,003.14
|+11.86
|+0.09%
|.FCHI
|CAC 40 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|5,386.81
|+14.43
|+0.27%
|.SSMI
|SMI Index
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|9,248.49
|+11.36
|+0.12%
|.SMSI
|Madrid General Index
|23 Oct 2017
|1,024.20
|-6.20
|-0.60%
|.OMXSPI
|OMX Stockholm All Share Index
|23 Oct 2017
|591.86
|-1.46
|-0.25%
|.OMXHPI
|OMX Helsinki All Share Index
|23 Oct 2017
|9,966.96
|+64.96
|+0.66%
|.OMXC20
|OMX Copenhagen 20 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|1,042.17
|+0.86
|+0.08%
|.OSEAX
|Oslo Exchange All-share Index
|23 Oct 2017
|871.43
|-2.80
|-0.32%
|.ISEQ
|ISEQ Overall Index
|23 Oct 2017
|6,824.68
|+34.90
|+0.51%
|.BUX
|BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index
|20 Oct 2017
|39,132.62
|--
|--%
|.AEX
|AEX Amsterdam Index
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|545.96
|+1.33
|+0.24%
|.BFX
|Bell 20 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|4,089.84
|+6.86
|+0.17%
|.IBEX
|Ibex 35 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|10,161.40
|-61.30
|-0.60%
|.BVLG
|PSI General
|23 Oct 2017
|2,978.28
|-3.66
|-0.12%
|.STOXX50
|STOXX 50
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|3,190.25
|+4.79
|+0.15%
Asia/Pacific Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|23 Oct 2017
|152.53
|+1.24
|+0.82%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|23 Oct 2017
|314.58
|-1.02
|-0.32%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|23 Oct 2017
|1,243.05
|+4.23
|+0.34%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|View
|1:04am BST
|21,652.33
|-44.32
|-0.20%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|View
|23 Oct 2017
|28,305.88
|--
|--%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:24am BST
|5,969.70
|+12.52
|+0.21%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:24am BST
|2,490.66
|+0.61
|+0.02%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|20 Oct 2017
|1,692.58
|--
|--%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|23 Oct 2017
|5,950.03
|--
|--%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|23 Oct 2017
|8,348.32
|--
|--%
|.KSE
|Karachi SE 100 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|41,483.54
|-604.35
|-1.44%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|23 Oct 2017
|3,380.70
|--
|--%
|.TWII
|Taiwan SE Weighted Index
|23 Oct 2017
|10,735.21
|--
|--%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|23 Oct 2017
|32,506.72
|+116.76
|+0.36%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Oct 2017
|196.03
|-3.48
|-1.74%
Africa/Middle East Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDAFPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index
|23 Oct 2017
|279.51
|-1.33
|-0.47%
|.TRXFLDZAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index
|23 Oct 2017
|866.27
|-1.02
|-0.12%
|.JALSH
|JSE All Share Index
|22 Oct 2017
|57,999.60
|+50.94
|+0.09%
|.XU100
|ISE National 100 Index
|23 Oct 2017
|107,303.25
|-1,185.44
|-1.09%
- Europe
- U.S.
- Asia
- Sectors
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,652.33
|-44.32
|-0.20%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|--
|--%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.49%
|Basic Materials
|+0.37%
|Industrials
|-0.04%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.23%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.06%
|Financials
|-0.20%
|Healthcare
|-0.22%
|Technology
|-0.21%
|Telecoms
|-0.25%
|Utilities
|+0.21%
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise
* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$57.44
|$0.07
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,277.70
|$0.00
|Currency
|United States Dollar (USD)
|inGBP =0.7572
|Euro
|inGBP =0.8901
|¥en
|inGBP =0.0067