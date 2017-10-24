Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Shanghai Composite Index

INDEX
Price
3,384.29
Today's Change
+3.60 (0.11%)
Open
3,376.60
Prev Close
3,380.70
Day's High 3,386.89
52-wk High 3,410.17
Day's Low 3,374.12
52-wk Low 3,016.53
Data as of Tue Oct 24, 2017 | 3:20am BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd 8.12 -0.05 -0.61 389,550
Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd 13.49 -0.05 -0.37 884,900
Aerosun Corp 13.48 -0.07 -0.52 368,100
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 3.79 +0.01 +0.26 25,835,319
Air China Ltd 8.85 +0.01 +0.11 2,793,748
Aisino Co Ltd 18.67 -0.05 -0.27 1,074,600
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 8.09 -- -- --
Angel Yeast Co Ltd 27.42 -0.37 -1.33 1,898,800
Anhui Chaodong Cement Co Ltd 13.46 -0.02 -0.15 1,054,716
Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 26.67 +0.38 +1.45 13,670,480
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd 12.89 -0.01 -0.08 136,300
Anhui Fangxing Science&Technology Co Ltd 9.17 +0.07 +0.77 1,062,275
Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co Ltd 9.28 -0.16 -1.69 4,132,902
Anhui Guotong Hi-Tech Pipes Industry Co Ltd 16.80 -0.24 -1.41 601,600
Anhui Heli Co Ltd 10.23 -0.01 -0.10 1,406,488
Anhui Hengyuan Coal-Electricity Group Co Ltd 10.44 +0.01 +0.10 3,561,100
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd 10.54 -0.05 -0.47 2,851,900
Anhui Leimingkehua Co Ltd 12.36 -- -- --
Anhui Liuguo Chemical Co Ltd 6.36 -0.07 -1.09 736,000
Anhui Quanchai Engine Co Ltd 8.77 -0.04 -0.45 564,522
Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co Ltd 4.92 -0.07 -1.40 21,027,170
Anhui Sun-Create Electronics Co Ltd 59.32 -0.80 -1.33 322,518
Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co Ltd 6.23 -0.09 -1.42 2,002,410
Anhui Wanwei Updated High-Tech Material Industry Co Ltd 4.25 -0.02 -0.47 1,482,084
Anhui Water Resources Development Co Ltd 8.14 -0.05 -0.61 1,141,914
Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd 12.20 -0.05 -0.41 667,937
Anhui Xinke New Materials Co Ltd 5.15 -0.04 -0.77 3,600,800
Anxin Trust & Investment Co Ltd 14.12 +0.21 +1.51 11,835,243
Anyang Iron & Steel Inc 4.63 +0.06 +1.31 23,422,662
Anyuan Coal Industry Group Co Ltd 4.27 +0.02 +0.47 769,000
Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
GBP/USD 1.3214 +0.14%
GBP/EUR 1.1235 +0.04%
EUR/USD 1.1759 +0.10%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.93 +0.03 +0.06%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
